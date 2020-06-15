Monday, 15 June 2020

We caught covid-19 on skiing holiday

TONY and Lou Mallin have recovered after catching coronavirus.

The couple were infected while on a holiday skiing in Klosters, Switzerland, in March and were unwell for several weeks.

Mr Mallin said: “We started to feel a bit jaded on the way home and when we actually got home we started to feel rather ill.

“We had a phone call from some Swiss friends whom we had dinner with and mixed with while over there and they said they had been tested and they had the virus so we probably had it as well.

“We started to feel a bit achy and the symptoms became more progressive.

“We had nausea and aching and slept a lot, having no energy to do anything physical at all.

“The other symptoms were loss of taste and loss of smell.

“The whole process of feeling ill lasted for about 10 days and then it started to progressively improve over about another five days after which we both felt a lot better. Now we’re right as rain and have all the antibodies so we’re in a pretty good position healthwise.”

The couple had tests at a hospital in Hemel Hempstead and received the results the following day.

Mr Mallin said: “It doesn’t say you can’t get it again but what it does tell you is if you do get it again you have got the ability to fight it off. They don’t know how long the antibodies last for.

“The balance of probability is that it will last at least a year and we would be able to fight another infection.

“I think compared with what I’ve seen on TV with those poor people, particularly the elderly, suffering, our symptoms were very mild.”

The Mallins both had the Abbott antibody test.

Last monh, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the Government had struck a deal to supply 10 million tests to the NHS and these were then rolled out.

The Government signed contracts with both Abbott and Roche to supply them.

