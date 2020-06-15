Nine more covid deaths

NINE people in South Oxfordshire died from coronavirus in the week ending May 29.

It brings the total number of covid-19 deaths in the area to 109, of which 58 occured in care homes, three at home, 47 in hospital and one in a “communal establishment”. The figures were published this week by the Office for National Statistics, which is recording deaths across each local authority area.

Five people in Wokingham died during the same period, bringing the total number of deaths to 140. These included 72 deaths in care homes, 60 in hospital, four at home, three in hospices and one “elsewhere”.

Nine people in Reading died during the same period, bringing the total number of deaths to 156. These included 59 in care homes, 81 in hospital, nine at home, five in hospices and two in a “communal establishment”.

Meanwhile, figures released by Public Health England show the total number of covid-19 cases in South Oxfordshire is 366 while the number in Reading is 591 and 452 in Wokingham.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust recorded five more coronavirus deaths in its latest figures.

This brings its number of deaths due to the virus since March 1 to 180.

The Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs a number of smaller community hospitals including Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley, recorded no new deaths in the past week, so the total since March 1 remains at 22.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has also recorded no new deaths since last week.