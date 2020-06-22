New safety measures at surgery

THE Bell Surgery in Henley is adapting to a “new normal” as the coronavirus lockdown begins to ease.

Rules have been relaxed so staff can now issue prescriptions with a 56-day supply instead of the 28-day supply they were previously allowed to provide.

Cervical screening has also resumed after Public Health England restarted its testing programme.

Eligible patients will receive an invitation to book an appointment with nurses at the surgery. If their latest appointment was cancelled because of covid-19, the surgery will contact them.

The surgery has installed a Perspex screen at its reception to protect staff and patients and visitors are being asked to use an intercom at the main door so they can talk to reception before they enter, removing the need for contact.

GPs are available to carry out video consultations or appointments in person, if required, following an initial telephone consultation.

Patients can also have blood tests and injections carried out beneath a gazebo in the car park.

Nurses are carrying out telephone reviews for patients with long-term health conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes.

Anyone with an appointment must phone reception on arrival to check in. They should stay in their car where possible until they are invited inside. Those without a phone should use the intercom at the main entrance to speak to reception.

Visitors should wear a face covering and are advised not to use the toilets at the surgery. They should also wash their hands properly when they return home after their appointment.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2YHVAT0