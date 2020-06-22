So much uncertainty as government wavers, say headteachers

THE Government is still considering how secondary schools can return safely.

Up to a quarter of pupils in years 10 and 12 were allowed back on Monday but there has been no decision as to whether others may follow on September 1. Classes may have to be split into groups coming in on alternate weeks when the autumn term begins.

Instead of sitting GCSE examinations, pupils currently in year 11 will be graded based on their teachers’ predictions. These will be calculated from past performance dating back to primary school as well as progress.

Staff at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, where a quarter of year 10s have returned, are frequently checking up on every student by phone and tracking their progress.

Those having difficulties either academically or emotionally are offered support such as counselling or online activities. The academy in Reades Lane has stayed open throughout the lockdown for about 30 youngsters from key worker families or with specific needs. It has loaned out laptops and wireless internet routers so that every family can access remote lessons.

Headteacher Andrew Hartley said most of his year 10 staff were back and most families were in favour of their children returning. He said: “We’re being very cautious about planning the next steps. We’ll need very clear messaging from the Department for Education.

“There are lots of possibilities but some kind of rota seems likely if the infection rates don’t completely disappear.

“This is a very disconcerting time because teaching is about the face-to-face relationships and it’s difficult to move things forward with a great deal of that being on hold. We’re just focusing on keeping going as best we can.”

Year 10 pupils at Gillotts School in Henley didn’t go back this week as headteacher Catharine Darnton believes the guidelines on implementing this were unclear. The DfE has offered further guidance so year 10s who need to come in for practical assignments will do so from Monday.

The school has planned a timetable for September but a full return would be difficult under the 2m rule as some classrooms could only take a third of their usual capacity. Furthermore, many staff are “shielding” on health grounds or have family members who are so may not be able to work.

Ms Darnton said: “The major limiting factor is what the social distancing rules will be and that may well be unknowable even to the Government until nearer the date.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to run next year’s timetable for as many children as the Government says is safe, but it’s very, very complex and we’re pleased that parents are being supportive at an uncertain time.

“They understand that we’re offering the best possible provision under the circumstances and we’ve had lots of emails of thanks. I forward them to the other staff so they know they’re appreciated.

“Everyone knows remote lessons are a long way from what children need to thrive and the longer they’re out of the classroom, the more they miss it.

“It’s tough and I know people just want to get back to normal but the bigger picture doesn’t support that.”