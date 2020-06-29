RNLI sale cancelled

THE 40th annual car boot sale held in Henley in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution has been cancelled.

Organisers Norman and Sally Daniells said this was due to the coronavirus pandemic and the unavailability of the site. The sale was due to be held at the Swiss Farm campsite off Marlow Road in August.

This is only the second time in 40 years that the sale has been cancelled. The last time was in 2014 when Fawley Meadows, the previous venue, was flooded.

Mr Daniells said he was very disappointed, particularly because it was the anniversary year, but was hopeful the event would return next year.