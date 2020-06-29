Monday, 29 June 2020

Death toll still rising

HOSPITAL trusts for the Henley area have recorded 387 deaths associated with coronavirus since the start of March.

The figures collated by NHS England comprise patients who have either tested positive for covid-19 or it has been mentioned on their death certificate.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust announced 186 deaths in the period to Wednesday, with the latest last Friday.

The Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust recorded 179 deaths with the latest on Tuesday last week.

The Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust recorded 22 deaths.

