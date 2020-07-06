Museum stays closed to the public for now

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley will not re-open tomorrow.

A spokesman said: “We’re working hard on our re-opening plans to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and visitors.

“The temporary closure of the museum was a precautionary measure to help protect our staff and visitors and to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“The museum remains operational and our work continues behind the scenes — on site and remotely.

“We continue to monitor the situation and will

re-open the museum in line with Government and medical advice.”

The museum has postponed its Tokyo on Thames community rowing project until next year.

The spokesman said: “All deposits for activity due to take place during the museum’s temporary closure are refundable but we’d love to invite you to reschedule your event with us in the near future.

“As an independent museum, we need to raise all of the money required to operate the museum, care for the collections, put on exhibitions and events, offer our award-winning education programme and continue to work with many groups and individuals in the local community.

“With no government support, we're dependent on our income from ticket sales, our shop, café, venue hire and fundraising activity to make this work possible. With the building closed, this income has all but dried up.

“We're very grateful for the one-off donations which members of the public have made to help us at this time. Others have become regular supporters by committing to a monthly gift or becoming a friend.”