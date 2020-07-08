Car park barriers return with hospital almost covid-free

THE barrier system at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading will be reintroduced at its multi-storey car park on Monday.

During the coronavirus pandemic the barriers were lifted to provide parking for staff to make it easier and quicker for them to get to hospital for their shifts.

The hospital is now almost free of the virus and a wide range of clinics and operations is starting to take place again, which means more people are using the car park.

Staff have reverted back to their normal travel-to-work arrangements to free up parking space for patients. People are reminded they will need to wear masks or face coverings during their visits and must abide by the social distancing rules.

There are posters and floor markings to make it easier and for people to get around the site.

Steve McManus, chief executive of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s great that now we’re almost covid-free we can resume many of our services on site.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding when we had to pause a lot of this work to concentrate on covid. It’s very important as we resume services that people attend for their treatments.

“I can assure them we have done everything possible to make the hospital a safe and welcoming place.

“Of course, this will mean extra footfall on the site and more need for the car parking facility.

“I know some people allow a lot of extra time to get to their appointment because of problems with finding a parking space but we’re asking them not to do this because, under the new social distancing rules, they will not be able to come on site until their allotted appointment time.

“During covid many of our clinics were held virtually with patients and clinicians communicating via video link or over the phone. This proved popular with many patients who appreciate the convenience of discussing their treatment this way.

“We’re continuing this with many clinics and widening its scope, which should help ease pressure on our car parking.

“We’re also continuing with our estate redevelopment programme, which should also help tackle the parking problems here.”