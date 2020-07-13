MP votes against weekly test

JOHN HOWELL was one of 331 Conservatives who voted against a motion to give NHS and care workers weekly coronavirus testing.

The motion was brought forward by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who was calling for enhanced measures to be introduced in the healthcare system.

In total, there were 198 votes in favour and 344 against, with the DUP joining the Conservatives in opposing the idea.

Susan Masters, director of nursing at the Royal College of Nursing, said testing NHS staff had to be a priority, even if they were not presenting any symptoms.

The Henley MP decided to vote against the proposal, as shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said testing would be done “if necessary” but this was not in the original motion.

Mr Howell said: “I am absolutely in favour of NHS staff being given tests if necessary but the motion put before us did not have that wording.

“They were going to be given blanket tests for any reason whatsoever and that is not something that the chief medical officer recommends.

“During his speech, the shadow health secretary said ‘if necessary’ and that means the motion was utterly defective in that sense.

“I was very happy to support the recommendation from the chief medical officer that this should be available if necessary to NHS staff.”

Mr Howell said weekly testing, if it was though to be necessary, was already part of the Government’s current policy for dealing with coronavirus among healthcare professionals.