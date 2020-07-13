Monday, 13 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Free breakfasts

A CARE home is giving free breakfasts to healthcare workers. Henley Manor in Mill Road is offering a hot drink and bacon sandwich to doctors, nurses and paramedics and well as firefighters and police officers from 9am to10am every Friday. Customer relationship manager Charlotte Bennett said: “We are delighted to be offering just a small gesture to say a big thank-you to all the healthcare professionals and emergency service workers in the local community. They do such an amazing job.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33