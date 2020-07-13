A CARE home is giving free breakfasts to healthcare workers. Henley Manor in Mill Road is offering a hot drink and bacon sandwich to doctors, nurses and paramedics and well as firefighters and police officers from 9am to10am every Friday. Customer relationship manager Charlotte Bennett said: “We are delighted to be offering just a small gesture to say a big thank-you to all the healthcare professionals and emergency service workers in the local community. They do such an amazing job.”