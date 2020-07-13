Premature publican

CELEBRITY chef Antony Worrall Thompson became slightly too excited about the prospect of re-opening his pub.

Antony, who has run the Greyhound in Peppard since 2005, allowed customers to return for an event on Wednesday evening last week. About 30 regulars came and socially distanced in the pub garden.

However, the following day the landlord received a call from Oxfordshire County Council, which told him not to do it again.

Antony says: “It’s my fault. I slightly misread the rules and just assumed we could do it outside. There were no crowds and nobody took the mickey.”