New date for 10km

THE Sonning 10km has been rescheduled to take place on September 27.

It was supposed to be held on May 31, but the race had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have rearranged the event, which starts at Berkshire County Sports Club in Sonning Lane, and they hope to be able to run it in a safe manner.

Registration will open at 7.30am and close at 8.45am with the 2.6km fun run starting at 9am. The 5km and 10km events both start at 9.30am and there will be a prize-giving ceremony at 11am.

There will be a free hog roast for everyone who finishes the 5km and 10km events, subject to Government advice at the time.

The runners will follow a course that goes along the River Thames and past the Bull Inn and Reading Blue Coat School before returning to the start.

Race director Lorraine Sellwood said: “We are, of course, continuously reviewing Government Covid-19 guidelines and advice to ensure the event can happen and will follow all recommendations at that time to allow it to take place.”

Last year’s main race, which was the inaugural event, sold out with 274 starters, including a number of elite athletes.

Entry for the 10km, which is suitable for those aged 15 and over, costs £16, while the 5km race is £13. Prices will increase by £2 after August 1. The fun run costs £5 to enter.

To enter, visit www.sonning10k.co.uk/e/sonning-10k-427