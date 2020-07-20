Pub shut for 24 hours after virus test ‘shock’

A PUB in Henley temporarily closed after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The Row Barge in West Street closed last Friday after the tenant, Joe Miller, received a call from a female employee, who lives in Henley, to say she had the virus.

He decided to shut the Brakspear pub for 24 hours, even though it was not essential to do so, and asked a contractor to come in and fumigate the building.

The eight other members of staff went to a testing centre in Slough and all of them came back negative.

Mr Miller said: “We got a phone call from a member of staff during the week to say that she had a test and she was absolutely gobsmacked because she came back positive.

“She had no symptoms whatsoever and the only reason she went for the test was because her mum had a slight earache and that was put down as one of the possible symptoms.

“They suggested the whole family have the test and the member of staff was the only one out of the family who was positive. We got in touch with NHS England to ask them for advice.

“Because she wasn’t working a shift with us within 48 hours of her test results, they said there was no need for us to close, but we made the decision to close and explain the situation to people.”

The member of staff who tested positive initially had a follow-up test five days later, which came back negative. She will continue to isolate at home before returning to work.

Mr Miller contacted Clean Genie and they carried out a “bio clean” of the pub while it was closed.

He added: “They fumigated the entire building with this amazing stuff. They said they use it at NASA and it lasts for up to 30 days. Anything that is in contact with the surface, including any virus, will instantly die.

“I instructed all of the other members of staff to come to Slough with me and we got tested, but we were all negative.

“We closed on the Friday and re-opened on the Saturday. We opened once we were all negative.

“They are not 100 per cent sure if the first test that started all of this was genuine, because there is a little bit of room for error with them. She has still got to isolate for seven days, but she will be back soon.

“We only shut for a day and we managed to get everyone tested and get the place fumigated in that time.”

Staff will be encouraged to get tested on a fortnightly basis for the foreseeable future to ensure there are no more cases.

Mr Miller says customers should not worry about returning to the pub.

He said: “We have been a little quiet. The response on social media was fantastic and a lot of people were praising us for being proactive about it.

“We are strict on our track and tracing and anyone who walks in has to put down their name, address and telephone number. We have gone above and beyond to make sure it is safe, without take away the nice feeling you get from a pub.

He added: “I think there are still a few people who are cautious, which is ironic because — after what we have done — we are probably the safest pub in Henley.”