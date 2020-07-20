Salon owners set date for insurance hearing

THE owners of a chain of hair salons will have to wait until the end of the month to find out if they will receive a pay-out from their insurers over the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marc Antoni, in Hart Street, Henley, re-opened on July 4 after more than three months of being unable to trade.

The company has five branches in the south east and made a claim of £100,000 for each salon as part of their business interruption cover with Hiscox.

The policy protected the business in the event of “any human infectious or human contagion disease” but their claim was refused.

Marc Antoni was one of more than 400 businesses to join the Hiscox Action Group and it filed the matter with the Financial Conduct Authority, the industry regulator. The FCA started legal proceedings in the High Court against Hiscox on June 9. It is also undergoing disputes with other providers.

An eight-day hearing will be heard by Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Butcher on July 20 to 23 and 27 to 30.

This test case will be legally binding and will determine if the wording in the insurance policy should have extended to cover businesses for loss of earnings due to covid-19.

The family business has been running for more than 50 years. It applied for a bank loan of £300,000 to avoid any closures after the claim was rejected. It was furloughed about 60 staff, but the six company directors will not receive any money as they are paid by dividend.