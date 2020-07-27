Monday, 27 July 2020

Be mindful of residents

THE house manager at Elizabeth Court in Wargrave has asked visitors to the doctor’s surgery to be mindful of the residents.

Patients have had to wait outside the surgery in Victoria Road during the coronavirus pandemic, as it is not possible for people to sit in the waiting room.

Elizabeth Court is  an independent living facility with about 40 tenants and it has one member of staff, who lives on site.

Jennifer Hayward said: “Please remember that this means you are standing outside people’s bedrooms. Remember that the residents are elderly and vulnerable and help us to maintain their safety.”

