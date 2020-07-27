Book returns

Monday, 27 July 2020

HENLEY Library re-opened on Monday for the first time in four months.

To comply with social distancing measures, most soft seating and tables have been removed and the number of visitors is being monitored, with people having to wait outside during peak times.

The library is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, apart from Wednesday when it closes at 1pm and 9am to 4.30pm on Saturdays.

