Monday, 03 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Covid cases

Covid cases

CORONAVIRUS cases are on the rise in Oxfordshire.

Laboratories confirmed 44 infections between Wednesday last week and Tuesday compared with 12 in the same period a week earlier. The number of cases across the South-East has risen from 209 to 322.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33