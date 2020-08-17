Monday, 17 August 2020

Cases rising

A TOTAL of 620 coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire have been confirmed by lab tests since March, an increase of four on last week’s figure.

The figure for Oxfordshire is 3,302, an increase of 42, while the number of confirmed cases in Reading borough has gone up by six to 812.

