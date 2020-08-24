Covid rise

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
A TOTAL of 629 covid-19 cases in South Oxfordshire has been confirmed by lab tests since March, which is an increase of nine on last week’s figure.
The figure for the whole of Oxfordshire is 3,380, an increase of 79.
The number of confirmed cases in Reading borough went up by 12 to 824.
24 August 2020
