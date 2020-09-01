Pub closes temporarily after customer tests positive

A PUB had to close for 24 hours after two customers tested positive for covid-19.

The Crown in Playhatch was given a deep clean, three members of staff were sent for tests and other customers were contacted.

Landlord Ted Docherty acted after a customer who visited the pub on Tuesday evening contacted him to say both he and his daughter had tested positive for the virus even though they had no symptoms.

The man believed his daughter may have contracted the disease from one of her friends who had been on holiday on the Greek island of Zante and tested positive.

The Brakspear pub was closed throughout Thursday while a team from a specialist company carried out a “bio-clean”.

Mr Docherty also contacted every customer who had been in the pub that evening and left their contact details as well as notifying the NHS track and trace system.

He said: “Most people were a big distance away from the table but we thought they had the right to know.

“We contacted everyone that we could but the people who just come in for a pint don’t always use our track and trace system.

“The father and daughter were symptom-free and had no knowledge that they were infected. One of her friends had tested positive and said she had been away in Greece.

“They went for testing and got the results on Thursday. They contacted us straight away and I think that was very responsible of them.”

The deep clean covered all hard surfaces and upholstery and lasts for 28 days. The pub has received a certificate to prove the clean was carried out.

Mr Docherty, who also runs the White Hart pub in Nettlebed, said: “There are clearly some people that are unknowingly carrying this virus and we were just very fortunate that they went for testing.

“The father only had one because he was there with his daughter at the same time. He said he couldn’t believe they tested positive. He said he felt 100 per cent normal.”

Mr Docherty said he didn’t want to have to close the pub but it was the right thing to do. “I doubt it will be the last time it happens and we won’t be the only pub that has to deal with it,” he said.

“I have spoken to people at Brakspear and my own staff and said ‘what could we have done better?’ because I have tried to think critically about this and I don’t think there is anything else we could have done.

“We always want to do the right thing for our customers, while still being able to carry on trading and keeping our staff safe at the same time. Maybe we need to be a bit more forceful with the track and trace system. I’ve not got to the point where I have turned someone away if they refuse to use it but it is for their own benefit.”

• At last 16 people on two flights to Britain from Zante last week tested positive for covid-19.