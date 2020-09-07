Surge in demand for free flu jab expected

FREE flu jabs will start at the Hart Surgery in Henley this month.

The service was previously only available to those aged 65 and people considered to be vulnerable.

However, the threshold has been lowered to those 50 and over, which means another 2,000 people locally could request a vaccination.

The jab is also available to people with certain medical conditions, including children in at-risk groups from six months, pregnant women, children aged two and three on August 31 or at primary school, frontline health or social care workers and shielded patients and their households.

This means the surgery now has 6,000 eligible patients and it will be making efforts to fit in as many appointments as possible.

Under-18 clinics will be held on September 3, 8, 10, 15 and 17.

The first adult clinics will be held on September 15 and will be specifically for adults aged 75 and over as well as high-risk shielded adults aged 65 or over.

It is a walk-in service, which means there is no need to book but people should arrive at a designated time based on their surname.

The times are as follows: A to CH (9.30 to 10.30am); CI to FL (10.30 to 11.30am); FO to H (11.30am to 12.30pm); I to MI (12.30 to 1.30pm); MO to RO (1.30 to 2.30pm); RO to T (2.30 to 3.30pm) and T to Z (3.30 to 4pm).

Adults are asked to wear a mask and wait patiently while respecting social distancing rules.

Patients are advised to park elsewhere if possible unless they are frail or disabled and an attendant will be on duty.

Sarah Moberly, practice manager, says the surgery would usually administer a jab once every two minutes. However, with the need to respect covid guidelines, now it could take anything up to 10 minutes.

The second cohort of patients will be allowed to visit on October 6. This is for people aged 18 to 64 with long-term conditions, who are usually eligible for flu vaccinations.

Further clinics will be made available to people aged 50 to 64 but this is likely to be later in the year.

Patients on the “agreed housebound” list and those who live in a care home will receive a visit from one of the staff to have their jab.

Weekday clinics for patients aged 65 and over, carers, pregnant women and shielded patients will also be made available.

Anyone who is unable to attend the surgery at their allocated time can book a weekday clinic, although there will be a limited number of these available.

For more information, call the surgery on (01491) 843200 or visit

thehartsurgery.nhs.uk