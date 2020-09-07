Monday, 07 September 2020

Hundreds volunteer for covid vaccine trial

A TOTAL of 785 people from South Oxfordshire have volunteered to register for coronavirus vaccine studies.

They have signed up to the NHS website to receive information about medical trials, which could potentially lead to the creation of a vaccine.

There are nearly 4,000 people from Oxfordshire who have agreed to take part and more than 200,000 across the UK.

Anyone aged 18 or over can register by providing personal and contact details. They are also required to answer basic health screening questions relating to long-term conditions, such as asthma. Having a condition does not mean you cannot take part or be considered for trials.

Residents aged 65 and over, frontline workers and people from black, Asian and ethnic minority communities are most likely to benefit from vaccines and are therefore being encouraged to sign up.

Researchers will send an email or text message with information about a study to anyone who matches the criteria for a particular trial. There is no obligation and you can remove your details, or withdraw from a study, at any time.

To register, visit nhs.uk/researchcontact

