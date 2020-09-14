Increase in covid cases

Fashion designer couple launch menswear shop
A CLOTHES designer who helped create the costumes ... [more]
Monday, 14 September 2020
A TOTAL of 668 covid-19 cases in South Oxfordshire has been confirmed by lab tests since March, which is an increase of 17 over the past week.
The figure for all of Oxfordshire is 3,631, an increase of 109 during the same period.
The number of confirmed cases in Reading borough went up by 27 to 890.
14 September 2020
