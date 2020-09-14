Monday, 14 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Increase in covid cases

Increase in covid cases

A TOTAL of 668 covid-19 cases in South Oxfordshire has been confirmed by lab tests since March, which is an increase of 17 over the past week.

The figure for all of Oxfordshire is 3,631, an increase of 109 during the same period.

The number of confirmed cases in Reading borough went up by 27 to 890.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33