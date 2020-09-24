GPs hit by covid calls

DOCTORS’ surgeries are receiving large numbers of unnecessary calls from patients asking for a covid-19 test.

It comes as the number of cases of coronavirus nationwide is rising, prompting new restrictions to curb its spread, which come into force yesterday (Thursday).

Last week, the Henley Standard reported that the Bell Surgery in Henley had been inundated with calls for tests.

But surgeries are unable to help as they are concentrating on giving flu vaccinations. In any case patients are meant to call 119 or book a test online. Anne Sadler, practice manager at the Nettlebed Surgery said it was being contacted by people who didn’t know how to get a test, or they had tried and failed to book one online.

“We have had a regular stream of calls,” she said. “The problem is sometimes these people are against a deadline because they may be going away or doing something that requires a covid test before they go.

“It’s fairly frustrating that we can’t help them other than give them the website and the telephone number.

“As public awareness becomes greater then demand for the tests through the GPs will become greater.”

Mrs Sadler that more than 1,500 patients, including those aged 65 and over, would be given the flu vaccine at the surgery between now and November.

The surgery began to administer vaccines on Tuesday and has a marquee in its car park in order to maintain social distancing.

Mrs Sadler said: “We only have a finite amount of vaccine at the moment.”

The Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice has also been receiving calls about a covid-19 test.

Dr Simon Morris, a practice partner, said the calls were from patients frustrated by the process and he criticised the Government’s handling of the system.

He said: “It is a very common issue that they come to the GP because our receptionist answers the phone but it does mean we are busier as a result.

“We have no ability whatsoever to arrange covid testing for patients and all of the national testing is organised through 119.

“I think it would have been better if they had just been honest at every stage with regards to what was available.

“The Government tends to make promises that are not grounded in reality and it raises expectations.

“They said we would have a world-beating system but we know there are other countries that have no waiting time to get the results.

“There is no doubt we are doing more testing but they are almost unfiltered, which makes it difficult.

“It is important that tests are only for people who have symptoms. I know there is a small group of people that are asking for tests that don’t need them.

“The way the Government have handled it has focused too much on political statements rather than giving facts.”

Dr Morris said that a second lockdown would not much affect the day-to-day running of the surgery as the majority of appointments are done over the phone.

He said: “It is grim for anyone that has a job outside their own home but it is a tough tradeoff between an increase in deaths and the potential loss of jobs.

“There is no doubt that the numbers are rising. The difference this time is we are catching a bigger proportion of cases.

“In the first wave, nine out of 10 people were not getting a test even if they had symptoms and the numbers were artificially low.

“There is about a 10-day doubling time so we are likely to see hospitalisation figures increase. What we saw last time was people who had symptoms and were terrified couldn’t get help because the services were just not available.”

About 2,400 of the most vulnerable patients will receive free flu jabs from the surgery starting next week.

Clinics will be held outdoors in gazebos to help with social distancing.

Goring will have its first clinics on October 3 and 17 from 9am to 3pm, while the sessions at Woodcote will be on October 10 and 24. All appointments must be pre-booked.

Dr Morris said: “We have to give them to the high priority group first and we will wait to hear more about the people aged 50 to 64 and that will be an extra 1,500 people.

“We would need to organise an extra set of sessions for those people, but we don’t know if there will be enough vaccines available nationally. It would not be a big surprise if there wasn’t.

“We typically order them in March for the following autumn and this all happened before the change to the eligibility criteria.”