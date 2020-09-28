Correction

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Monday, 28 September 2020
WE incorrectly reported last week that an antiques and collectors fair was due to take place at Sonning Common village hall on Monday.
In fact, the event had been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
We apologise for any inconvenience casued.
28 September 2020
More News:
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say