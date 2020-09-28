Care homes prepared

CARE homes are preparing themselves for the prospect of further coronavirus safety measures.

Friends and relatives have been able to visit their loved ones following the easing of some of the Government’s rules in July but there has been an increase in cases locally and nationally.

Personal protective equipment will be free to all care homes until March in an effort to control the spread of the virus during the winter months.

Localised lockdowns have already been imposed in other parts of the country while the city of Oxford is back on amber alert, which means the proportion of cases is above 25 people per 100,000 of the population.

The total number of covid-19 cases in South Oxfordshire since March rose to 688 this week, an increase of 10 over the last seven days.

There have been 3,818 cases in Oxfordshire, an increase of 95 in the same period, and in Reading the number of confirmed cases went up by 17 to 929.

Socially distanced garden visits continue at Acacia Lodge in Quebec Road, Henley. All 48 residents have regular temperature checks, as do the staff.

Manager Thelma Clutson said: “We are testing staff and residents on a regular basis. Having access to the tests is a plus.

“My staff have all worked very hard and been very wise by not going on foreign holidays, or going back home to see their families.

“If there was another national lockdown it would take me and my team right back to the very beginning.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that people will follow the six people rule and the Government reducing the time people spend in pubs and restaurants could perhaps limit the spread.

“We currently have visits in the garden that are socially distanced but that would have to go back to online. Obviously, going into the winter, we need to rethink but at present it is still garden visits when we can.

“It is only the residents who are at the end of their life who are allowed to have visitors in their room.

“We are still wearing PPE and taking all the same precautions we did during the first lockdown.”