Jobseekers shamed by prospective employer

A BUSINESS owner has criticised scores of jobseekers who failed to follow “simple” instructions.

Ryan Irving advertised a £12,000 digital marketing internship with his company, Ri Web Designs, which is based at Badgemore Park in Henley.

He asked applicants to answer six questions rather than submitting a CV but only six of the 183 applicants completed the process correctly.

Mr Irving, 36, took to LinkedIn, an online professional and business network, to express his disappointment.

He wrote: “Job-seekers, please read job ads carefully and to the end. We recently ran a job ad which attracted 183 applications which, unfortunately, is symptomatic of the current job climate.

“Within our ad, we asked applicants to respond to a few simple questions instead of sending a CV and do you know how many responded as we’d requested? Six.

“At a time where unemployment is high and opportunities are few, this is just not good enough.

“I suspect many of these applicants are simply blanketly applying for everything and I can understand the mentality but it doesn’t work.

“We’ve just had to immediately decline 177 applications because those applicants didn’t bother to read the ad properly.

“I don’t care if you have four master’s degrees and 20 years’ experience, if you can’t follow some simple instructions, it’s not a great start, is it?”

The online advert stated: “CVs are a bit old skool if you ask us and there are only a few things we’d like to know about you at this stage.

“So if you’re interested in joining our team, simply email us your details and answers to the questions below.”

The questions included what is your current job title and where are your skills most lacking in relation to this role, what skills would you most like to learn, what would you feel proud to accomplish over the 12 months and what do you do for fun?

Mr Irving, who attended Gillotts School and The Henley College, said that the rejected applicants were contacted and told why their applications were rejected.

He wrote: “It’s lazy to not reply to all applications and shows a complete disregard for the time, effort and emotional energy that someone has put into applying to work for your company.”

He added: “My only hope was that jobseekers may benefit from my experience by reading job ads in full before applying.”