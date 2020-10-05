Monday, 05 October 2020

Bus service resumes

THE Going Forward Buses weekly service from Sonning Common to Henley has resumed.

Every Thursday, the bus leaves the library in Grove Road at 9.56am and then calls at the Wood Lane surgery at 9.58am.

It then stops in Peppard, Shepherds Green and Rotherfield Greys on the way to Henley.

The return journey begins at Henley Market Place at 11.15am, arriving at Sonning Common surgery at 11.28am.

The fare is £3 for adults and £2 for children and concessionary bus passes are valid. Passengers need to wear a face covering when travelling on the bus.  

For more information, call 07484 605888 or visit goingforwardbuses.com

Going Forward Buses is a not-for-profit company founded by Goring resident Mark Ward in 2017.

