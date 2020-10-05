Cases rise

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire rose to 702 this week, an increase of 14 over the past seven days.

There is now a total of 968 cases in Reading — an increase of 39 — while cases in Oxfordshire have gone up by 148 to 3,966.

Almost a quarter of the county’s cases were in Oxford.

Since the start of the outbreak, 64 South Oxfordshire residents have died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, while 111 have died in Reading.

Total deaths in Oxfordshire now stand at 286.