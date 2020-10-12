Covid cases stil rising

FIRE crews saved a Goring restaurant from burning ... [more]
Monday, 12 October 2020
THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire rose to 752 this week, 50 more than last week.
The total of cases in Reading is 1,016, an increase of 48, while cases in Oxfordshire increased by 353 to 4,319.
Since the start of the pandemic, 64 South Oxfordshire residents have died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease and total of deaths in Oxfordshire now stand at 287.
12 October 2020
