Coronavirus tracing system launched across Oxfordshire

A NEW tracing system for people who test positive for coronavirus is being launched across Oxfordshire.

The county council will work with South Oxfordshire District Council to contact people when the national track and trace system is unable to reach them.

The local system will not replace the NHS one, which already reaches the majority of cases.

Residents will be contacted by phone and advised to self-isolate for at least 14 days, as per current Government guidelines.

Adam Briggs, a public health consultant for Oxfordshire County Council, said: “Our local contact tracing system provides another layer of support to help control covid-19 in Oxfordshire.

“If you are contacted, it will be a locally based person on the other end of the phone. They will talk to you about what you need to do to protect your friends and family whilst isolating, and about what support is available nearby.

“The overall aim is simple – to limit the transmission of covid-19. By isolating when you have symptoms, getting a test and picking up the phone when we call, we will give ourselves an even better chance to stop the spread.”

When call handlers are unable to contact people by phone, trained staff from the district council will make home visits and deliver letters.

The service will run seven days a week and text messages will also be sent to people with mobile phones telling them to expect a call.