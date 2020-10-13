Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Coronavirus tracing system launched across Oxfordshire

Coronavirus tracing system launched across Oxfordshire

A NEW tracing system for people who test positive for coronavirus is being launched across Oxfordshire.

The county council will work with South Oxfordshire District Council to contact people when the national track and trace system is unable to reach them.

The local system will not replace the NHS one, which already reaches the majority of cases. 

Residents will be contacted by phone and advised to self-isolate for at least 14 days, as per current Government guidelines.

Adam Briggs, a public health consultant for Oxfordshire County Council, said: “Our local contact tracing system provides another layer of support to help control covid-19 in Oxfordshire.

“If you are contacted, it will be a locally based person on the other end of the phone. They will talk to you about what you need to do to protect your friends and family whilst isolating, and about what support is available nearby.

“The overall aim is simple – to limit the transmission of covid-19. By isolating when you have symptoms, getting a test and picking up the phone when we call, we will give ourselves an even better chance to stop the spread.”

When call handlers are unable to contact people by phone, trained staff from the district council will make home visits and deliver letters.

The service will run seven days a week and text messages will also be sent to people with mobile phones telling them to expect a call.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33