Keep obeying rules and we’ll stay safe, says councillor

RESIDENTS of Henley have been praised for following the coronavirus safety guidelines.

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak was commenting on the latest covid-19 infection rates at a full council meeting.

He said Oxford city was “in the red zone” due to having a weekly infection rate of about 50 people per 100,000 of the population compared with a figure of 7.7 in South Oxfordshire. Councillor Gawrysiak stressed the importance of people continuing to follow government advice for the good of the local economy and the health of residents.

He said: “We’ve got to get the message out to residents that the only reason we are safe in Henley is because of the actions of Henley residents.

“Can we all as councillors talk to people about wearing masks and social distancing because if we can keep the levels for Henley at 7.7, which I would hope we could, then our economy and our businesses will continue to be open.

“ If we don’t then the numbers will rise and we will have problems going forward.

“This is a really important message: if we want the coffee shops, pubs and retailers to remain open, the actions are in our own hands.”

• The total infection rate per 100,000 of the population in South Oxfordshire for the week ending October 9 was 62.7. The rate since the outbreak began currently stands at 595.5 while the figure for Reading is 709.6. Across Oxfordshire, the rate is 713.8 per 100,000.