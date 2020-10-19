Cases still increasing

AT least 87 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Henley area over the past week.

Government figures up to Wednesday show that nine people were diagnosed in the southern half of the town while six were diagnosed in the north.

There were fewer than 10 cases in most neighbouring areas apart from Emmer Green and Caversham Park Village, which had 10 between them.

The remaining were Charvil and Twyford West (seven), Shiplake and Binfield Heath (six), Hambleden Valley (five), Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch (five), central Caversham (five), Lower Caversham (five), Sonning Common and Kidmore End (four), Sonning and Woodley North (four) and Wargrave and Twyford East (three). Watlington and Nettlebed, Benson and Crowmarsh and Caversham Heights were all two or fewer.

In South Oxfordshire, 846 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak of covid-19, up 94 on last week.

There have been 64 deaths in the district and 287 across Oxfordshire.