Infections still on the increase

THE rate of new coronavirus infections is continuing to increase across most of the Henley area.

Laboratory tests have confirmed 99 new cases in the seven days leading up to Wednesday, including eight in the north of Henley and 10 in the south.

Both figures are higher than last week, when there were 87 new cases in the preceding seven days and 15 in Henley itself.

This week’s remaining cases were as follows: Sonning Common and Kidmore End (six); Shiplake and Binfield Heath (five)’ the Hambleden Valley, including Fawley and Medmenham, (eight); Goring, Whitchurch and Woodcote (seven); Benson and Crowmarsh (five), Twyford East, including Remenham and Wargrave, (six); Twyford West, including Charvil, (four); Sonning and Woodley North (four); Cookham. including Knowl Hill and Warren Row, (13); Emmer Green and Caversham Park (five); central Caversham (five); Caversham Heights (seven); and Lower Caversham (six).

None were reported in the Watlington, Stonor and Nettlebed areas where last week there were two or fewer.

Across South Oxfordshire, the total number of cases has leapt by 119 to 965 while the weekly infection rate per 100,000 of the population has gone up from 67.6 to 78.1.

The total infection rate now stands at 679.3 per 100,000 while the overall death toll is 66, up by just one in the past week.

The total number of deaths across Oxfordshire have gone up from 287 to 288.