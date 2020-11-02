Reading not keen to raise alert level

READING Borough Council has been in discussions with the Government about possibly increasing coronavrius restrictions to reduce the rate of infection in the town.

There are currently 107.6 cases per 100,000 of the population, which is lower than Windsor and Maidenhead (136.7) but higher than Wokingham (98.2), Bracknell (90.6) and West Berkshire (78.3).

Reading is currently at tier 1 alert level, or “medium”.

Council leader Jason Brock said: “Wherever you find a more densely populated urban area of the country, infection rates will be higher than a rural area.

“A comparison between Reading and West Berkshire isn’t that helpful but it remains important for people to do the basics.

“It is my clear preference and our clear preference to remain in tier 1 but because we know that numbers continue to rise in Reading it is entirely appropriate that we would discuss with the Government any further support they might offer us.

“We feel very strongly that it would be difficult for Reading borough to be placed into tier 2 without acknowledging that there is a wider urban area. We don’t think it would be workable and achieve the aim of decreasing infection rates.

“We are asking people to focus on the elementary things. They need to wash their hands regularly and wear a mask when they are required to do so.

“Hopefully we can start to decrease the rate of infection but it is going to be a really challenging winter.

“Nobody would want to go into tier 2 and, of course, it would create a series of additional challenges.

“We have to consider that against the broader public health benefit. We’ve seen evidence across the country that tier 2 has not been remarkably effective in reducing infection rates.

“I think there is still some opacity around the tier system. In particular, it seems there is an issue around the package of support available to an area that enters tier 2, or indeed tier 3.

“I think the key thing the Government needs to focus on is how they ensure the clear messages are communicated to the public when it comes to the support and so far that has been left wanting, particularly for businesses during these challenging economic times.

“There have been conversations between our local public health officials and Public Health England and they are focussed on the increase in infection rates and what can be done to bring those rates down.”

Meanwhile, Reading has launched its own track and trace system, which is designed to contact those who are missed by the national system.

Residents will be contacted by a council worker by phone and tbe advised to self-isolate for at least 14 days if they have had contact with someone who has tested positive.

The service will be operated by staff who have worked at the One Reading Community Hub. This is a partnership between the council, Reading Voluntary Action and the wider voluntary sector.

To contact the community hub, call 0808 1894325.