Town cases decrease

THE number of new coronavirus cases in Henley has dropped despite an ongoing increase across South Oxfordshire.

Laboratories confirmed only 11 cases in the town over the seven days up to Wednesday, which is seven fewer than in the previous week.

Including surrounding villages, there was a total of 111 new infections compared with 99 the previous week.

The figures were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath (six), Sonning Common and Kidmore End (nine), Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch (10), Benson and Crowmarsh (six), Watlington, Stonor and Nettlebed (five, where none were reported last week), Hambleden Valley including Medmenham and Fawley (six), Twyford East and Wargrave (five), Cookham including Hurley, Warren Row and Knowl Hill (13), Twyford West and Charvil (nine), Sonning and Woodley North (eight), Emmer Green and Caversham Park (six), Caversham centre (six), Lower Caversham (six) and Caversham Heights (five).

