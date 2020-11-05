LOCKDOWN II

BUSINESSES and leisure facilities across the Henley area have been forced to close because of the second coronavirus lockdown.

Non-essential shops, hotels, beauty salons, gyms, sports clubs, leisure centres, theatres, museums and galleries all shut yesterday (Thursday) and cannot re-open for at least the next four weeks.

Pubs, restaurants and cafés have to do the same but can stay open if they are offering takeaway meals, which many are doing. Unlike during the first lockdown in the spring, schools and colleges can stay open. Office staff have been urged to work from home if possible.

The tighter restrictions for England were announced by the Prime Minister at the weekend to prevent what he called a “medical and moral disaster” for the NHS and approved by MPs on Wednesday.

It came as the number of covid-19 infections and deaths continues to rise.

Boris Johnson said that after December 2 the restrictions would be eased and the country would return to the system of tiers.

The news was another blow for retailers who were enjoying a pre-Christmas boost in trade having seen their profits vanish during the earlier lockdown.

Many said they had been expecting the announcement but that they would continue to trade online and keep in touch with their customers virtually.

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett called the Government’s “one-size- fits-all” approach a mistake.

He said: “The people of Henley and the surrounding villages have done all the right things and, dare I say, are paying for it. It’s just so sad — everything was going so well.

“The shops were really doing well, they were busy and it was all beginning to go well again.

“I feel sorry for the restaurants, cafés and shops. They have done so much work to make sure they followed the government guidelines. I’ve been in retail and I really feel for the people who bought their stock which now they are not going to be able to sell.

“I just feel a little bit more care and attention should have been taken by the Government.”

Councillor Arlett said he was confident that as long as everything re-opened in early December people would spend money in the town in the run-up to Christmas.

“They won’t get their money back but I think the shops will trade really well,” he said. “The only problem is, how many people can you mget into the shop? If the lockdown is extended that will hit shops really hard.”

The arts, one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic, is continuing to suffer.

The Kenton Theatre in Henley, which has been shut since March, will now not re-open until next year.

The Mill at Sonning had been open for just two days last week before being forced to close again.

The River & Rowing Museum and the Old Fire Station Gallery, both in Henley, have also closed.

Other businesses forced to shut include hairdressers, beauty salons, nail bars and clothes shops and book shops.

Many pubs, restaurants and cafés have switched to offering takeaway services using the successful models they established during the first lockdown.

Meanwhile, mutual aid groups that were established in March to help elderly and vulnerable residents are preparing to step up their efforts again.

Many have continued to help people in their communities even after the restrictions were eased in early July.

The lockdown also means no children’s grassroots sport can be played outside of school.

AFC Henley, Henley Town FC and clubs in the surrounding villages have suspended their matches.

Henley Hockey Club’s games are also off and Jubilee Park, where it plays, has been shut by Henley Town Council.

Playing golf and tennis is also prohibited.

Businesses allowed to stay open include food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, hardware stores, bicycle shops, building merchants and off-licences.

Medical and dental services are unaffected, as are banks, building societies, post offices, funeral directors, dry cleaners, vets and pet shops.

Car parks, public toilets and outdoor playgrounds will also remain open.

Funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people but weddings and civil partnership ceremonies will not be permitted, except in exceptional circumstances.

Henley Town Council has said it is working to support residents and businesses.

Parks and town hall staff will continue to work as normal but with safety measures in place. The council’s information centre at the town hall will be open during normal office hours for phone calls and emails only.

The council’s playgrounds will remain open as will in Mill and Marsh Meadows, Makins recreation ground, Freemans Meadow and Gillotts Field as well as the Greencroft and Watermans allotment sites.

The skate park and outdoor gym at Makins recreation ground are shut.

The markets in Falaise Square will continue but for essential food and drink stalls only.

The Henley Hopper bus service, which is operated by TK Travel, will continue to run and parking enforcement will continue.

The town’s Remembrance Sunday service this weekend will go ahead but with only six peope allowed to attend.

The council’s preparations for Christmas will now involve three late night shopping events until 7.30pm on December 3, 10 and 17.

The Christmas Festival had already been cancelled because of the pandemic. Instead, the council plans to market the town as a festive shopping destination and has adopted the slogan “Support Henley”.

Sarah Miller, who chairs the council’s events sub-committee, said there would be a low key switch-on of the Christmas lights. This is expected to happen in early December.

Councilor Miller said: “I feel so sorry for all the retailers and eateries. They were just getting going again after lockdown and now we have got another month. It’s just really sad.

“What I would like to see is all of Henley working together and helping each other. It’s just so important we support our retailers somehow. We’re going to try to do what we can to make Henley a Christmas town.

“We have got to stay safe, get through these four weeks, which we can, and then get back on with the important business of the day, which is Christmas.”