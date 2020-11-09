Covid cases in decline

CORONAVIRUS cases are declining across the Henley area.

No new infections were confirmed in the town in the week up to Wednesday.

There was a fall in Henley’s transmission rate, with 11 cases diagnosed over the seven days beforehand compard with 18 in the week prior to that.

For the first time in several weeks there were also no new cases in the Watlington area, which incorporates the Stonor Valley and Nettlebed, nor in Emmer Green and Caversham Park Village.

Across the remaining villages there were just 78 cases compared with 111 last week and 99 a fortnight ago.

The latest breakdown was as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath (six), Sonning Common and Kidmore End (three), Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch (four), Benson, Ewelme and Ipsden (nine), the Hambleden valley, Fawley and Medmenham (six), Cookham including Hurley and Warren Row (nine), Twyford East with Remenham and Wargrave (six), Twyford West and Charvil (six), Sonning and Woodley North (10), central Caversham (four), Lower Caversham (nine), Caversham Heights (six).

There have been a total of 1,269 cases in South Oxfordshire, of which 149 were diagnosed in the past week, and 70 deaths within 28 days of a positive covid-19 test. The total infection rate in the district stands at 893.3 cases per 100,000 of the population.

• The director of public health for Oxfordshire is urging residents to get tested for covid-19 if necessary. Ansaf Azhar said: “We are actively urging people to make sure that they get a test if they have symptoms or if they have been advised to do so. It’s a crucial part of limiting the spread of the virus.” The main symptoms include a high temperature, a continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. If you have at least one of these, book a test by calling 119 or registering online at gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test