Three new virus cases

THREE new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Henley area in the last seven days.

The total number of cases in South Oxfordshire since the start of the pandemic has risen by 169 to 1,445.

There was one new death within 28 days of a positive covid-19 test, bringing the total to 71.

The total infection rate in the district stands at 1,017 cases per 100,000 of the

population.

The latest breakdown for coronavirus cases is as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath (seven), Sonning Common and Kidmore End (10), Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch (six), Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford (19), the Hambleden Valley, Fawley and Medmenham (five), Cookham, including Hurley and Warren Row, (16), Twyford West and Charvil (10), Sonning and Woodley North (five), Lower Caversham (six), Caversham Heights (four), Watlington and Nettlebed (five).

Across Oxfordshire, there were 932 cases in the last seven days, bringing the total to date to 8,320.

There have been 301 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.