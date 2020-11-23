Broadbent and Maitland-Smith

CHARLOTTE BROADBENT was married to Sonny Maitland-Smith at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End on October 31.

The bride is the daughter of Karen and Paul Broadbent, of Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common, and the groom is the son of Bev Maitland-Smith, from Winklebury.

The ceremoy was conducted by associate priest Rev Sheila Walker. The bride, who was given away by her father, wore a full-length, light ivory tulle dress with 3in Fifties-style heels. She wore a full-length cathedral veil with a pearl tiara.

The bridesmaids were Anna Broadbent, the bride’s sister, Bryony Floyd, Sarah Lamerton and Melissa Lamerton, who wore full-length burgundy gowns. The best man was Josh Wellham.

The bouquets were made up of dahlias, roses, gypsophila, gerbera and autumnal berries. They were made by Moira Lawrie, head of the “flower ladies” of Kidmore End, and Erica Cunningham. owner of Brambles Florists in Sonning Common,

The couple had a reception for their 15 guests at Bix Manor in Henley.

They then left for a honeymoon in Truro but had to cut short the two-week break due to the second lockdown, which was announced on the evening of their big day.

Mrs Maitland-Smith said: “We still had a lovely time and had an afternoon tea, a pasty and some fudge.

“Although covid-19 did majorly affect our numbers, we had the most amazing day and a perfect wedding, much more than either of us could have asked for. It really reminded you of the reasons why you wanted to get married. It’s not about the party, it’s the wanting to be with someone for the rest of your life.”

The couple have set up home in Didcot.