Gym and hair salon owners resigned to losing business

GYM owners and hairdressers are resigned to the negatvive effect the second lockdown will have on their businesses, writes Gee Harland.

They are among the non-essential businesses that have had to close, having been among the last to be allowed to re-open in July following the first lockdown.

Chris Preston, owner of Expert Fitness Studio in Bell Street, Henley, said: “We can’t trade but we can do online sessions, which is what we’re going to focus on.

“As a director of the company, I don’t get any money from the furlough scheme, which is a concern. We are clearly doing the lockdown for a political reason as Henley doesn’t have many coronavirus cases but that being said it needs to be done.

“It’s devastating for the gym as we can’t do anything about it.”

Jo Antinoro, who runs the Love Fitness gym in Marlow Road with her husband, Massimo, said: “We are pretty gutted but everyone has been really supportive.

“Most people are happy to keep on with their memberships and we have got reserves.”

Instructors are doing online sessions via Zoom, as they did during the first lockdown. Mr Antinoro said: “We are worried about the effect of lockdown on people’s fitness and mental health. That’s our main concern but we understand that we need to protect the NHS.”

Nicola Chapman, who owns Elements hair salon in Bell Street, said: “It’s not great for business. We will be okay over the four weeks but it’s whether they will extend the lockdown.

“It was the not knowing when it would end during the first lockdown which was the worst part. I don’t think it’s necessary in Henley personally. We’ve had no symptoms in the salon and none of our staff have needed to have tests.

“We sanitise between each customer, wear shields — what more can we do?”

Jo Plackett, who runs her own small salon in Sonning Common, said: “The lockdown is necessary if the numbers are going up that much.

“With salons there are so many people going in and out and it’s hard to socially distance and keep everything clean. Hairdressers also have to get quite close to you, especially when cutting a fringe or colouring hair.”