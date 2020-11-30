Surgery ‘coping well with covid’

MOST patients feel that Wargrave Surgery has responded well to the coronavirus pandemic.

The surgery sent out a survey to 1,678 patients and received 393 responses.

This covered patients’ experiences of the surgery as well as their wider feelings towards the pandemic and their general health.

Eighty-eight per cent of respondents said the surgery had responded well and 78 per cent rated it as efficient or better over the last five months.

Eighty-four per cent of people said they were made to feel welcome at the practice but there were some critical comments about reception staff.

Jane Love, of the surgery’s patient participation group, said: “We want the surgery to be seen as providing an excellent service and are going to run a training programme for the reception team.

“We hope patients will notice improvements in the weeks and months ahead.”

Most patients (72 per cent) said they would be happy to continue with phone consultations prior to face-to-face meetings.

Fifty-two per cent felt there had been no impact on their physical or mental health, while others reported feelings of anxiety, depression and loneliness.

There was an interest in having a flu jab from 84 per cent of patients with only half of them having had the vaccination last year.