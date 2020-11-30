Monday, 30 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Virus cases falling again

Virus cases falling again

CORONAVIRUS cases in Henley are falling again.

In the town itself, 12 new infections were confirmed in the past seven days compared with 18 in the previous week.

Figures for the wider area dropped from 172 to 84 as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath (4), Sonning Common and Kidmore End (0), Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch (11), Watlington and Nettlebed (4), Benson and Crowmarsh (6), Fawley and Hambleden (10), Twyford East and Wargrave (3), Cookham with Hurley, Warren Row and Knowl Hill (12), Twyford West and Charvil (10), Sonning and Woodley North (nine), Emmer Green and Caversham Park (4), central Caversham (0), Lower Caversham (4) and Caversham Heights (7).

The total number of cases in South Oxfordshire since the start of the pandemic has risen by 114 to 1,678. The total number of deaths is still 73. The total infection rate in the district is 1,181 cases per 100,000 of the population.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33