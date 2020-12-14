Your essential cut-out-and-keep guide to surviving the coronavirus pandemic

THE NHS began the biggest mass vaccination campaign in its history this week, with a jab that protects against covid-19.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to be safe and effective by the UK medicines regulator last week and was approved for mass use in over-16s.

Two other vaccines, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna, could also be approved soon for widespread use.

Vaccines are being given to the most vulnerable first. People aged over 80 in hospital, frontline health staff and care home workers have been the first to get the jab at 70 designated hospitals hubs across the UK.

People will be vaccinated twice — around 21 days apart — and full immunity starts seven days after the second dose.

The second phase of vaccination will focus on the rest of the population, mainly the under-50s, who are much less likely to be ill with covid-19.

It could be well into 2021 before this phase begins, by which time more vaccines could be approved for use.

Tiers system

Under the new toughened tier system, you can only meet people from other households in a group of up to six. Rules for where you can do so apply.

Only those in tier 1 areas will be able to meet people they don’t live with indoors.

People in tier 2 cannot socialise with other households indoors. Those in tier 3 cannot mix with other households indoors or in private and pub gardens. There are exceptions for childcare and support bubbles.

People are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas.

Tier 1 (medium) allows people to follow the rule of six if meeting indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants will shut at 11pm and people are encouraged to minimise travel and work from home where possible. Spectators will be allowed at sports events and live performances in limited numbers. Personal care such as hairdressing is allowed.

Tier 2 (high) bans household mixing indoors and the rule of six applies outdoors. Pubs and restaurants will shut at 11pm and alcohol can only be served as part of a substantial meal. Spectators will be allowed at sports events and live performances in limited numbers. Personal care such as hairdressing is allowed.

Tier 3 (very high) bans household mixing indoors and outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens. The rule of six only applies in outdoor public spaces such as parks. Pubs and restaurants are closed, except for delivery and takeaway. Indoor entertainment venues are closed. People are advised against travelling in and out of the area. Personal care such as hairdressing is allowed.

Berkshire, Reading, Oxfordshire and Maidenhead are currently in Tier two.

The decision about which tier to place an area is based on:

• Total number of covid cases in an area.

• The number of cases in the over 60s.

• The rate at which cases are rising or falling.

• The proportion of test results coming back positive.

• Pressure on the NHS.

Staying safe outside the home

Minimise the time spent outside your home and when around other people. Ensure you are two metres apart from anyone not in your household or support bubble.

Remember: Hands, Face, Space. Wash hands regularly and for 20 seconds. Wear a face covering indoors and where social distancing may be difficult and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet.

Stay two metres apart from people you don’t live with, where possible, or one metre with extra precautions.

Meeting with family and friends

You must not meet socially indoors with family or friends, unless they are part of your household or support bubble.

A support bubble is where a household with one adult joins another household.

You can exercise or visit outdoor public places with the people you live with, your support bubble, or friends and family you don’t live with, in a group of no more than six. This limit of six includes children of any age.

You can continue to meet in a group larger than six if you are all from the same household or support bubble, or when another legal exemption applies.

Examples off outdoor public places include countryside, public gardens, allotments and playgrounds. You cannot meet in a private garden.

Support and childcare bubbles

There is separate guidance for support and childcare bubbles across all tiers. From Wednesday, support bubbles can be expanded. You can form a support bubble with another household if any of the following apply:

You are the only adult in your household — any other members of the household having been under 18 on June 12, 2020 — or under the age of 18 living alone.

You live with someone with a disability who requires continuous care and there is no other adult living in the household.

You live with a child who is under the age of one, or who is under the age of one on December 2, 2020.

You live with a child who is under the age of five, or who was under the age of five on December 2, with a disability.

Meeting in larger groups

There are exceptions where people can continue to gather indoors, or in larger than six outdoors, including:

• As part of a single household or support bubble.

• In a childcare bubble, for the purposes of childcare.

• For work, or providing voluntary or charitable services, including in other people’s homes.

• For registered childcare, education or training.

• For supervised activities provided for children, and those who were aged under 18 on August 31, 2020.

• For parent and toddler groups, up to a maximum of 15 people. Those aged under five do not count towards this limit. These cannot take place in private dwellings.

• For arrangements where children do not live in the same household as both their parents or guardians.

• To allow contact between birth parents and children in care, as well as between siblings in care.

• For prospective adopting parents to meet a child or children who may be placed with them.

• Support groups of up to 15 people.

• For birth partners.

• To provide emergency assistance to avoid injury and illness or to escape risk of harm.

• To see someone who is dying.

• To fulfil a legal obligation such as attending court.

• For a wedding or equivalent ceremony and reception — up to 15 people. These cannot take place in private dwellings.

• For funerals — up to a maximum of 30. Linked events such as wakes — up to 15 people. These cannot take place in private dwellings.

• For elite sportspeople.

• For organised outdoor sport and physical activity and organised sports for disabled people.

• To facilitate a house move.

Other activities, such as hobby groups, organised indoor sport, physical activity and exercise classes can continue to take place, provided that different households or bubbles do not mix.

Businesses and venues

All businesses and venues should follow covid-secure guidelines to protect customers, visitors and workers.

Restrictions on businesses and venues in tier 2 areas include:

• Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues must remain closed.

• Pubs and bars may not provide alcohol for consumption on the premises, unless with a substantial meal, so they are operating as a restaurant. They may remain open for takeaway services.

Other hospitality businesses — including cafes, restaurants and social clubs — can only serve alcohol with substantial meals. If they are a business which serves alcohol for consumption on the premises, they must be table service only.

Hospitality venues that do not serve alcohol may allow someone to order from the counter but they must still consume their meal while seated if eating in.

Hospitality venues must stop taking orders after 10pm and must close between 11pm and 5am, with exceptions for airports, ports, public transport services and motorway service areas.

Hospitality businesses and venues selling food and drink for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm, such as by takeaway. After 11pm, this must only be through delivery service or click and collect or drive through.

Visitor attractions, entertainment businesses and venues may open but early closure (11pm) applies to casinos, theatres, museums, bowling alleys, adult gaming centres, fun fares, theme parks, bingo halls, cinemas, concert halls and sports stadia.

Cinemas, theatres, concert halls and sports stadia can stay open beyond 11pm in order to conclude performances and events that start before 10pm.

Tour groups must operate in line with social contact rules.

Accommodation, such as hotels, holiday lets and guesthouses, may open but businesses must take steps to ensure social distance rules are followed.

Retail businesses and premises may open but must ensure they operate in a covid-safe way.

Theatres, concert halls, music venues and sports stadia are open but capacity will be restricted to whichever is lower — 50 per cent capacity or 2,000 people outdoors or 1,000 people indoors.

Conference centres and exhibition halls are open. Business events are permitted but capacity will be restricted to whichever is lower — 50 per cent capacity or 2,000 people outdoors or 1,000 people indoors.

Certain businesses and venues are required to collect customer, visitor and staff data to support NHS Test and Trace.

The wearing of face coverings for customers and staff (other than those with exemptions) is mandatory in certain indoor settings.

Going to work

Those who can work effectively from home must do so. Where people cannot, such as those who work in construction or manufacturing, they should continue to go to work.

Going to school, college and university

Schools, colleges and universities remain open and exams will go ahead next summer. Most AS, A level and GCSE exams will be held three weeks later than usual to help address the disruption caused by the pandemic.

If you live at university, you must not move back and forward between your permanent and student home during term time. You should only return home at the end of term for Christmas. The Government has told universities to allocate departure dates during a “student travel window” between December 3 and 9.

Childcare and children’s services

Parents will still be able to access some registered childcare and other childcare activities (including wraparound care), where reasonably necessary, to enable parents to work or for the purposes of respite care.

Early year setting can remain open and parents can form a childcare bubble with another household for the purposes of informal childcare, where the child is aged 13 or under.

Visiting relatives in care homes

Visits to care homes can take place with arrangements such as substantial screens, visiting pods and window visits.

Travel

You can continue to travel to venues that are open, or for reasons such as work or education, but you should reduce the number of journeys you make.

If you live in a tier 2 area, you must continue to follow tier 2 rules when you travel to a tier 1 area.

However, avoid travel to or overnight stays in tier 3 areas other than where necessary, such as:

• For work.

• For education.

• To access voluntary, charitable or youth services.

• To visit your support bubble.

• To receive medical treatment.

• For moving home.

• Because of caring responsibilities.

You can travel through a tier three area as part of a longer journey.

For international travel, see the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Travel Advice for your destination.

Christmas

Coronavirus restrictions will be eased slightly at Christmas with a slightly wider circle of family and friends.

Across the UK, people will be able the form “bubbles” of three households for five days between December 23 and 27.

The three households will be allowed to form a temporary “Christmas bubble” and can mix indoors and stay overnight.

Northern Ireland has been granted a longer window from December 22 to 28 to allow enough time for people to travel between the nations.

Bubbles will be allowed to meet each other in each other’s homes, at a place of worship and in an outdoor public space or garden.

These bubbles will be fixed so you cannot mix with two households on Christmas Day and two different ones on Boxing Day. Households in the Christmas bubble cannot bubble with anyone else.

There is no limit to the number of people in a household joining a bubble. In England, if you have formed a support bubble with another household, that counts as one household. So this can join with two other households in a Christmas bubble.

People who are self-isolating should not join a Christmas bubble. If someone tests positive for coronavirus, or develops symptoms up to 48 hours after the Christmas bubble last met, everyone will have to self-isolate.

Travel restrictions will be lifted to allow people to visit families anywhere in the UK.

You will not be allowed to go with your Christmas bubble to hospitality settings, such as pubs and restaurants, or to entertainment venues.

You can meet people outside your Christmas bubble — but only outside the home and in line with the tier rules of the area you are staying.

Place you can meet include parks, beaches, open countryside, public gardens and playgrounds.

Children of parents who live apart are allowed to be part of two separate Christmas bubbles. This means they can see both parents without being counted a part of another household.

University students can return to their parents and be counted as part of their household straight away but if parents have three or more grown-up children who are not at university, then they cannot all form a Christmas bubble with their parents.

Individual households can split for Christmas. So, if three people are sharing a home, they can all go from separate Christmas bubbles with their families and come back to form a single household.

Care homes have been told not to take part in Christmas bubbles, while visits out of the home should only be considered by residents who are “working age”. Residents who do leave will be tested and asked to isolate when they return.

Financial support

Workers in any part of the UK can retain their job, even if their employer cannot afford to pay them, and be paid at least 80 per cent of their salary up to £2,500 a month.

The flexibility of the current Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will be retained to allow employees to continue to work where they can.

Volunteer groups and volunteers

Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid is linked to South Oxfordshire District Council through Oxfordshire All In, which handles calls from vulnerable people from across the county.

If you live in Henley and need support, visit henleymutualaid.org.uk or call the district council helpline on 01235 422600 from 8.30am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton will deliver soup, long-life milk, sugar, teabags, coffee and toilet rolls to the elderly and self-isolating. Call him on 07836 202508.

Message town councillor Will Hamilton on Twitter

@LeadHenley for help with shopping. The Henley Literary Festival has a “buddy” scheme for residents who need help with groceries or medication. Email info@henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

Shiplake Villages Covid-19 Mutual Aid has its own Facebook group page. Call 01189 406665 or email covid-19@shiplakevillages

.com

Benson Help Hub, call (01491) 352524 or (01491) 352526 or email BensonHelpHub@gmail.com

Binfield Heath Covid-19 Mutual Aid has a Facebook group page co-ordinated by Jon Gittoes, Amanda Jennings and Gilly Lea. Call 01189 471495.

Checkendon Volunteers has a Facebook group page. Email Becky Kite at bexkite@hotmail.com

Eye and Dunsden Corona Support has a Facebook group page.

Ewelme Village Store has a delivery service for villagers who self-isolate. Call (01491) 834467.

Harpsden volunteers are

co-ordinated by Florence Phillips. Contact her via Facebook messenger.

Highmoor Volunteers group is run by Elaine Mulvaney and Judi Stacpoole. Email highmoor

volunteers@gmail.com

Nettlebed volunteers. Email nettlebedcovid19@icloud.com or call Noel Sheeran on (01491) 641114.

Kidmore End volunteers. Email Sue Remenyi at sue.remenyi@gmail.com

Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is deploying 50 drivers to pick up shopping and medicines. Call 0118 972 3986.

SoCo Corona Virus Support has its own Facebook group page. Call 07468 004541 or email socohelpers@gmail.com

Stoke Row Village has its own Facebook group page. Email Mark Taylor at stokerowchapel@gmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Woodcote has its own Facebook group page. Email helenvbrooker@hotmail.com

Combat Corona Volunteers Goring has its own Facebook group page. Call Debs Newell-Akers on (01491) 525639.

Wargrave Coronavirus Help has its own Facebook group page. Call Michele Bryan on 07966 585529.

Goring and Streatley Village Helpline is linked to a bank of volunteers. The support group also has a team of trained counsellors, who offer their time to talk. Call (01491) 525639, email covid19.help@streatley

.org or visit goringandstreatley

.org

WhatsApp support groups for Remenham and Aston. To add your name to the Remenham group, call Janette Brown on 07768 166764 or email janette1brown@yahoo.co.uk and to be added to the Aston group, email Charlotte Every on churchwarden@remenhamparish

.org.uk

Health

Townlands Memorial Hospital minor injuries unit. Call 01865 903703, visit www.nhs.org.uk

Doctors’ surgeries are conducting all appointments by telephone. If a condition is deemed serious enough, a face-to-face appointment will be offered.

The Bell Surgery, off York Road, call (01491) 843250. You can also use eConsult, an interactive online form, to ask a GP or nurse a question or to ask for help with a prescription or administration. Visit www.thebellsurgery.webgp.com

The Hart Surgery, off York Road, call (01491) 843200.

The Chiltern Surgery, Hill Road, Watlington, call (01491) 612444.

The Wargrave Surgery, Victoria Road, Wargrave, call 0118 940 3939.

Emmer Green Surgery, St Barnabas Road, Emmer Green, call 0118 948 6900 or 0118 948 1684.

Wallingford Medical Practice, Reading Road, Wallingford, call (01491) 835577.

Goring Surgery, Red Cross Road, Goring, call (01491) 872372.

Woodcote Surgery, Wayside Green, Woodcote, call (01491) 680686.

Mill Stream Surgery, Benson, call (01491) 838286.

Nettlebed Surgery, Wanbourne Lane, call (01491) 641204.

Sonning Common Health Centre, Wood Lane, Sonning Common, call 0118 972 2188.

Oxfordshire diabetes patient hotline. Call 01865 857357.

Other useful contacts

Riverside Counselling Service for adults and young people from the age of 12. Call (01491) 876670, email contact@riversidecounselling

service.co.uk or visit www.riverside

counsellingservice.co.uk

South Oxon Adult Mental Health — calls to 01865 904191 are answered 24 hours a day.

Oxfordshire South and Vale Citizens Advice — call 0300 3309042, email henley@osavcab.org.uk or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Oxfordshire All In provides information for volunteers. Visit Public Health England or www.oxfordshireallin.org

Oxfordshire Domestic Abuse Service helpline, 08007 310055 from 10am to 7pm weekdays.

Samaritans provides emotional support to anyone in distress or at risk of suicide. Call free at any time from any phone on 116 123 or email joe@samaritans.org

Savile Row Travel app for information on small producers, and takeaways, from the android and Apple stores. User ID:

HENLEY, Passcode: LOCAL.

Oxfordshire County Council telephone line for vulnerable people. Call 01865 897820 or email shield@oxfordshire.gov.uk from 8.30am to 8pm weekdays and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Henley Basket — buy goods direct from town retailers for collection or delivery. Visit www.henleybasket.co.uk