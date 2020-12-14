Festive trail

A CHRISTMAS trail will take place in Sonning Common to raise money for the pre-school in Grove Road.

Residents are encouraged to decorate the outside of their homes from next Saturday until Christmas Eve.

Maps will then be sold so that families can go round the village and look at all the festive-themed homes.

All proceeds will go to the pre-school.

To take part, email rlchampion@outlook.com by tomorrow (Saturday).