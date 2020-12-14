Monday, 14 December 2020

Cases rise

CORONAVIRUS cases in South Oxfordshire have risen.

There were 101 new cases in the last seven days compared with a rise of 77 cases in previous week.

This brings the total number since the start of the pandemic to 1,875.

The total infection rate in the district is 1,320 cases per 100,000 of the population. 

Government figures for last week are not available for Henley, Caversham Heights, Nettlebed and Watlington.

However, total cases increased from 65 to 71 across in the following areas: Sonning Common and Kidmore End (five), Benson and Crowmarsh (three), Fawley and Hambleden (eight), Cookham with Hurley, Warren Row and Knowl Hill (eight), Twyford West and Charvil (five), Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch (seven), Shiplake and Binfield Heath (three), Sonning and Woodley North (eight), Emmer Green and Caversham Park (10), central Caversham (nine) and Lower Caversham (seven).

