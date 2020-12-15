Covid-19 vaccine set to be rolled out this week

SURGERIES in Henley and the surrounding area will start to roll out the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week.

Dedicated vaccination centres have been set up in Henley, Abingdon and Chipping Norton and priority will be given to patients over the age of 80.

The Bell and Hart surgeries in Henley, the Nettlebed Surgery and the Sonning Common Health Centre are all involved in the first tranche of vaccinations.

These areas have been chosen to be part of the first wave of 280 practices across the country, as they have a higher proportion of people considered to be elderly and vulnerable.

People who are eligible for the vaccine will have already been contacted by their surgery and invited to attend an appointment. A second injection is required after 21 days.

Dr Michelle Brennan, a GP at the Hart Surgery in Henley and primary care network clinical director, said: “Coronavirus is the greatest health challenge in NHS history, taking loved ones from us and disrupting every part of our lives.

"We are delighted that the practices within our primary care network, consisting of the Bell and the Hart Surgeries, Nettlebed and Sonning Common, are now part of the first wave of local vaccination sites that will start vaccinating people who are most vulnerable.

"I would encourage patients to get the vaccine when called for it. The vaccine has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, having gone through their strict approval process and is currently our best defence against the virus.

"This is the latest step in the plans to roll out the vaccine across the country. Other age groups and cohorts will be offered the vaccination in a phased approach, in line with national priorities. In addition to this, we can continue to keep ourselves and others safe by socially distancing, wearing a face covering and following the hand hygiene guidance.”

The NHS is asking people to help by refraining from contacting their surgery until they are approached with an appointment offer.