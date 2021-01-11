Operations postponed

NON-URGENT elective procedures at the Royal Berkshire Hospital have been halted temporarily due to an increasing number of covid-19 patients.

The Reading hospital experienced a rise in coronavirus cases in the last week of December and had to move staff to key service areas.

All non-urgent medical surgery has been paused for the first two weeks of this month except for cancer, urgent care and endoscopy procedures.

Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley is not affected.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said: “While there is added pressure due to the rise in positive cases, the hospital is under control and is maintaining ‘hot’ and ‘cold’ areas throughout the site to help manage demand.

“The situation is being monitored regularly to ensure patients and staff are kept safe and infection control measures are followed.

“We are working hard to ensure safety for all patients and if you are invited for a planned appointment, it is absolutely safe to do so. We are here and want to help.”