Cases go back down

THE coronavirus infection rate in South Oxfordshire has decreased.

Laboratory tests have confirmed 617 new cases of covid-19 within the past seven days compared with 713 cases in the week before that.

The infection rate has dropped from 501.9 infections per 100,000 residents to 434.3.

A total of 107 people have died within 28 days of a positive diagnosis since the start of the pandemic, up from last week’s tally of 92.

Cases in Henley have also dropped from 79 last week to 68.

The totals for the surrounding areas were as follows: Shiplake and Binfield Heath (34), Sonning Common and Kidmore End (22), Twyford East and Wargrave (27), Goring, Whitchurch and Woodcote (28), Benson and Crowmarsh (17), Watlington and Nettlebed (17), the Hambleden valley (42), Caversham Park and Emmer Green (66), Caversham Heights (40), central Caversham (28) and Lower Caversham (49).