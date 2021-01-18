Essential water work continues

ESSENTIAL services will continue to be carried out by Thames Water during the lockdown.

Staff who are unable to fulfil their duties while working from home have been deployed to work in a variety of roles, working on roads, at water and sewage treatment sites and at the company’s control and customer centre offices.

Karl Simons, Thames Water’s chief health, safety and wellbeing officer, said: “As key workers, we’re continuing to provide clean water for handwashing and hygiene and taking away wastewater, which is vital for public health.

“Our customers will continue to see our engineers out in their communities carrying out essential work on our vast network.

“I’d like to reassure them that the health and safety of our employees and customers is always our top priority, and we’ll therefore continue to closely follow government health advice as best we can while keeping our pipes flowing.”

Thames Water experienced a 20 per cent rise in sewer blockages during the first national lockdown and was asked to help set up the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London.

The company, which is based in Reading, offers a flexible payments scheme for people who have been financially affected by the pandemic, which has already helped nearly 7,000 customers.

It has also committed

£4 million to its Customer Assistance Fund, which provides debt support and financial help for customers with outstanding bills and is now the largest charitable funder of debt advice within Thames Valley.

During the covid-19 crisis, Thames Water has donated £400,000 to community organisations and charities to help pay business costs resulting from loss of income.

For more information, visit thameswater.co.uk/

help/coronavirus